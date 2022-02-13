SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Wesley helps Notre Dame jump out early, beat Clemson 76-61

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. — Blake Wesley scored 18 of his 21 points in the first eight minutes of the game as Notre Dame cruised to a 76-61 victory over Clemson on Saturday night.

Notre Dame (18-7, 11-3 Atlantic Coat Conference) has won four straight and eight out of its last nine games. Clemson (12-13, 4-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost four consecutive games and five of its last six.

Dane Goodwin added 20 points and Cormac Ryan 13 for Notre Dame, which shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field and 54% (13 of 24) from long range. Wesley, Goodwin and Ryan combined for 11 3-pointers.

PJ Hall scored 19 points for Clemson. Nick Honor added 12 points and Naz Bohannon 10.

Wesley made his first six field-goal attempts that included four 3-pointers and grabbed five of his six rebounds as the Irish jumped out to a 28-11 lead and a 38-28 halftime advantage.

Clemson cut the deficit to 41-34. Goodwin then scored the next five points, Wesley and Ryan added 3s, and the Irish pulled away with a 15-5 run.

The Tigers were without senior guard David Collins, who was serving a one-game suspension from the ACC following the flagrant foul 2 that led to his ejection from Thursday’s game against Duke. Collins is averaging 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds this season.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
Detectives with the sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force arrested Vincent Lamont Gaillard and...
Men arrested after investigators find drugs and guns at Goose Creek home
It happened at the Colonial Village at Waters Edge apartment complex on 9989 Dorchester Road.
Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Summerville
For months, some people living in a Summerville neighborhood have been capturing video of their...
Summerville neighbors say Carolina Waste trash trucks destroying property, capture video
Authorities say an investigation into a December crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist has...
Police reopen crash investigation after bicyclist dies

Latest News

Ashley Ridge earned a comeback win over Hillcrest to take the 5-A state wrestling championship...
Ashley Ridge wins 5-A wrestling state championship
South Carolina forward Keyshawn Bryant.
Bryant, Carter lead South Carolina over Georgia 80-68
Bulldogs Avenge Early Season Loss in 66-58 Road Victory Over Coppin State
Ashley Ridge Hilcrest 5A state wrestling
Ashley Ridge Hilcrest 5A state wrestling