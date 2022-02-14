SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

70s are in sight later this week with higher rain chances!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Bill Walsh
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have dinner reservations tonight, make sure you take the coats as temperatures will be dropping quickly. We’ll start out in the 30s tomorrow morning with a clear sky. A warm up begins tomorrow afternoon when temperatures will return into the 60s. We’ll jump up into the 70s later this week for highs on Thursday and Friday. Moisture will start to increase Wednesday bringing a few more clouds and a slight chance of a shower. A cold front will move through late Friday bringing in drier, cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold. Low 34.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 63, Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Shower Possible. High 68, Low 57.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 75, Low 61.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 74, Low 44.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62, Low 41.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 64, Low 47.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after...
Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head
Authorities say a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Sangaree man...
Deputies: Berkeley Co. man arrested on multiple narcotics-related charges
Berkeley High School Men’s Basketball and New Mexico State Men’s Basketball say Ishan White died.
Former Berkeley High School basketball star dies
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday evening forecast
VIDEO: Monday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Monday evening weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast