70s are in sight later this week with higher rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have dinner reservations tonight, make sure you take the coats as temperatures will be dropping quickly. We’ll start out in the 30s tomorrow morning with a clear sky. A warm up begins tomorrow afternoon when temperatures will return into the 60s. We’ll jump up into the 70s later this week for highs on Thursday and Friday. Moisture will start to increase Wednesday bringing a few more clouds and a slight chance of a shower. A cold front will move through late Friday bringing in drier, cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold. Low 34.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 63, Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Shower Possible. High 68, Low 57.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 75, Low 61.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 74, Low 44.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62, Low 41.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 64, Low 47.

