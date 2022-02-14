SC Lottery
Berkeley County Council set to vote on redistricting plan Monday night

Time is running out to share your thoughts about Berkeley County’s redistricting plan before it is officially finalized by County Council.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Time is running out to share your thoughts about Berkeley County’s redistricting plan before it is officially finalized by county council.

Council is set to vote on finalizing the plan Monday night at their meeting.

The proposed redistricting map has unanimous support from county council members, according to Councilman Josh Whitley.

Berkeley County has seen a population boom in the last 10 years, and the council districts each have grown by thousands of people, Whitley says. Some districts, however, have grown much faster than others.

The redistricting process and creating a new map ensure each district has roughly the same number of constituents in it, he says.

“For example, in District two that I represent—where I’m supposed to represent 28,733 citizens—over the 10-year growth, I now represent nearly 39,000,” he says. “So I have to lose almost 11,000 people to be equal to my colleagues and make sure everyone is equally represented.”

Council tried to keep the lines as similar to the existing map as they could, Whitley says, but if they did change the lines, they tried to do so in a way that would change an entire voting precinct and would hopefully avoid voter confusion during elections.

If you want to share your thoughts on the plan ahead of Monday night’s meeting, you can visit the Berkeley County website.

That meeting is set for 6 p.m. in Moncks Corner.

