Berkeley County sweethearts celebrate 75 years of marriage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On this Valentine’s Day, one Lowcountry couple is an inspiring example of true love. They have been sweethearts for decades.

Oscar and Gertrude Veno of Berkeley County recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. These two lovebirds tied the knot on January 25, 1947. They are now in their 90′s.

They weren’t just partners in love, they were also partners in work. Veno was self-employed in the timber industry, and his bride was the bookkeeper.

They have four children, seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Veno also have the same birthday. On March 9, he will be 96, and she will turn 94.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.