Charleston suffers tough loss to Elon in overtime, 71-66

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The College of Charleston women’s basketball team (13-10, 5-7) came up just short against Elon, falling 71-66 in overtime on Sunday afternoon inside TD Arena.

The Cougars had a chance to snap a losing streak to the Phoenix, but were unable to overcome Jenna Annecchiarico and Arynn Eady fouling out in the final minutes. Both of CofC’s losses to Elon this season came by five points.

Following Sunday’s result, the Cougars fell to 0-2 in overtime games this season, both at TD Arena. Charleston also went to overtime against Delaware in January.

First Half

Charleston got off to a slow start, missing its first seven shot attempts from the floor. The Cougars stayed locked in on the defensive end , however, and limited Elon to just a 4-0 start, due in part to three blocks by Arynn Eady in the game’s first five minutes

The Cougars tied the game at 4-4 after a couple buckets in the paint

CofC would end the quarter on a 9-4 run to grab a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter

The Phoenix surged out of the first period break, outscoring the Cougars 9-2 to move ahead of CofC 19-15 at the second quarter media timeout

The Cougars endured a seven-minute long stretch without a field goal, but CofC’s tenacious defense kept it in the game

Tyler Collins got a floater to go at the halftime buzzer to bring the score to 24-20 in favor of Elon entering the break

Annecchiarico led the Cougars with eight first half points

Second Half

Elon built a 33-22 lead early in the third quarter, but the Cougars stormed back. CofC reeled off a 13-2 run - including an 8-0 run in a 50 second span - to tie it up at 35-35

Latrice Perkins and Arynn Eady each scored five points during the run, with Anika McGarity pitching in a triple

The run extended to 12-0 after the Cougars held Elon scoreless for almost five minutes of the third quarter.

Madison Taylor triple gave Charleston a 43-38 lead, its largest of the game to that point

To begin the fourth quarter, the Phoenix cut the CofC lead to three, but the Cougars knocked down back-to-back triples to extend its lead to 51-42 with 6:45 to play in the game

A 10-2 spurt by the Phoenix brought the Cougars’ lead down to 53-52 with 2:45 remaining

Charleston called on its star, Jenna Annecchiarico, to once again get clutch buckets down the stretch. Annecchiarico delivered, converting an and-one and getting another tough two to go down to keep the Phoenix from claiming a lead

After Elon tied the game at 58 and forced a stop, the Phoenix got the ball with just under 30 seconds to go. After a missed three, Elon pulled down an offensive rebound. The Phoenix player attempted to put the ball back up for a chance at the lead, but CofC sophomore forward Zoe McCrary denied the shot with a game-saving block

After Charleston’s game-winning sideline-out-of-bounds attempt with 1.4 seconds left was unsuccessful, the game entered overtime tied at 58-58

Overtime

The Cougars fell behind 63-60, but a clutch three-pointer by Anika McGarity tied the game at 63

With Arynn Eady already on the bench after picking up her fifth foul, Jenna Annecchiarico picked up her fifth foul on an Elon and-one

Left without its starting point guard and starting center, the Cougars trailed 68-63 with 1:06 remaining

Anika McGarity came through in the clutch yet again, knocking down a huge triple to cut the deficit to two. After a one-for-two trip at the foul line for Elon, CofC gained possession trailing 69-66 with 24.5 seconds remaining

The Phoenix finished out the game at the foul line to escape TD Arena with a 71-66 victory

Team Stats

Elon shot 81.3 percent (26-for-32) from the foul line. Charleston attempted just seven free throws, making four

The Phoenix dominated the glass, outrebounding CofC 60-43. Elon’s 60 rebounds were the second-most by a Charleston opponent this season

Charleston forced 22 turnovers and recorded 10 steals

The Cougars blocked 12 shots as a team, its most in a game this season. Five different CofC players recorded a rejection

Key Cougars

Arynn Eady scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to secure her tenth double-double of the season. Eady also blocked six shots and had two steals

Jenna Annecchiarico totaled 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals in the game

Anika McGarity finished with 14 points on four made threes

Latrice Perkins added seven points, eight rebounds, and three steals

Up Next

The Cougars will return to action on Friday, February 18 as CofC begins a four-game road trip at James Madison. The game will tip at noon on FloSports.

