DD2 board approves final proposed middle school attendance lines

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – The Board of Trustees for Dorchester School District Two voted unanimously to approve the final proposed attendance lines for the district’s middle schools ahead of a new campus opening in the fall.

The attendance lines came before the board Monday night after two public meetings held in late January and early February.

“Beginning of the school year, we will start with over 700, a little over 700, in a school that will have a capacity of 1,000, so that allows for growth, which we know is coming in that area,” Board Chairperson Gail Hughes said.

Those neighborhoods highlighted in light blue on the district’s map will have their children attending East Edisto Middle School next school year.

East Edisto Middle School, which will open in the Beech Hill area of Dorchester County, will alleviate overcrowding at these schools, according to Board Chairperson Gail Hughes:

Gregg Middle School

Oakbrook Middle School

Alston Middle School

And DuBose Middle School.

Hughes said this change is the first for middle schools in the district in 15 years, when River Oaks Middle School was built.

“We’re having to take a little from each school, each middle school, to move to the new school, to try to alleviate some of that in all of the schools,” Hughes said.

After the public meetings, district officials said the Ashborough, Colonial Village at Waters Edge and State Park neighborhoods have been changed to move to the new middle school.

The district has also put out a list of neighborhoods affected by these proposed changes, click here.

Jason Brockert’s son is an incoming seventh grader in the district. Under the new attendance lines, his son would attend Gregg Middle School instead of Alston Middle School.

“Ultimately, because it’s a change, because we’re familiar with many of the teachers at Alston, we’re familiar with the drive because we do the car rider thing,” Brockert said. “It’s not a change that’s favorable for us, but ultimately, for the district, it makes sense.”

Hughes said the district will work with any parent who is unhappy with the changes.

“If there is a problem, then come back to us and talk to us,” she said. “You know, we’re always willing to make those changes if we see that it’s not in the best interest of the student.”

