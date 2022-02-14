Dorchester Dist. 2 transitions to ‘test to stay’ COVID protocol

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County District 2 schools are now using the state’s “test to stay” program to help keep children in the classroom while minimizing the risk of COVID-19.

The district announced on Thursday it planned to switch to the program effective Monday.

The program, in place for those exposed to COVID-19, will follow the state health department’s guidelines to allow students and staff to stay in school.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s guidelines state students and staff must remain symptom-free, wear a mask for 10 days and have a negative test between days five and seven with results submitted by day eight.

District officials say students and staff who are unable to wear a mask will not be able to return to school until after their quarantine period. Students and staff who are not tested will also have to wait the full 10 days before returning.

