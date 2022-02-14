Dorchester School District 4 announces school improvement meetings

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester School District Four have announced school improvement meetings for the 2022-2023 school year.

Parents and other members of each school’s local community are encouraged to participate in these meetings to provide input and suggestions on how to improve various aspects of the schools so that the ultimate goal of improving student achievement will take place, DD4 officials say.

The district said due to COVID-19, most meetings will be held virtually this year. District officials urge parents to contact the school or visit each school’s website for the virtual log-on information.

You could find a list of the meetings below.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.