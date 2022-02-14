FIRST ALERT: Crash has portion of Dorchester Road down to one lane

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded to a four-vehicle crash Monday morning on Dorchester Road.

The crash, in the area of Eagles Nest Elementary and Fort Dorchester High School, had traffic headed into Charleston down to one lane, but was not causing a major backup as of 7:45 a.m.

There was no immediate word about whether the crash involved injuries.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

