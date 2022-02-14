Former Charleston Co. school superintendent secures big payout

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ousted Charleston County Schools Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait will leave the district with more than $300,000 at the end of June.

Newly-released separation documents state the school board has agreed to pay out the former superintendent’s full annual salary in a lump sum when she technically leaves the district on June 30.

In all, she will receive $241,993.86 from her yearly salary, payment for 45 days of unused vacation which amounts to $45,373.86 and $33,879.14 paid directly to an annuity of her choosing. The district has also agreed to pay $2,500 to cover Postlewait’s legal fees in connection to separation negotiations.

When Postlewait resigned on Jan. 10, she agreed to stay on with the district as a consultant. It’s unclear what her job duties are, but in addition to her payout, she is allowed to retain her district cellphone, laptop and/or iPad until June 30. She’s allowed to retain her insurance and her car allowance of $1,000 a month as well.

All school board members signed the separation agreement with the exception of Cindy Bohn Coats who did not attend the special called meeting where the agreement was announced.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.