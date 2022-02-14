SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Graham expresses support for SC judge’s appointment to Supreme Court

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he could see himself supporting South Carolina U.S. District Court judge J. Michelle Childs as a nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - As President Joe Biden’s self-imposed deadline to name his nominee for the Supreme Court inches closer, South Carolina’s senior senator is putting his support behind a South Carolina judge.

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he could see himself supporting J. Michelle Childs. Childs is a U-S district court judge for South Carolina and attended the University of South Carolina.

“She didn’t go to Harvard or Yale, I think that’s a plus,” Graham said.

Biden promised to announce his nominee to the high court before the end of February.

“I told him if you nominate Michelle Childs, she’ll be in the liberal camp for sure, but she has a hell of a story and she’s somebody, I think, that could bring the Senate together and probably get more than 60 votes,” Graham said.

Biden’s nominee will replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement last month.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
Authorities say a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Sangaree man...
Deputies: Berkeley Co. man arrested on multiple narcotics-related charges
Berkeley High School Men’s Basketball and New Mexico State Men’s Basketball say Ishan White died.
Former Berkeley High School basketball star dies
All of the changes are in response to a decline of COVID cases and an effort to keep kids safe,...
SC health dept. updates guidelines for K-12 schools, childcare centers
Detectives with the sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force arrested Vincent Lamont Gaillard and...
Men arrested after investigators find drugs and guns at Goose Creek home

Latest News

Dorchester County District 2 schools are now using the state’s “test to stay” program to help...
Dorchester Dist. 2 transitions to ‘test to stay’ COVID protocol
Berkeley County Council is set to vote on finalizing their redistricting plan Monday night in...
Berkeley County Council set to vote on redistricting plan Monday night
GasBuddy’s weekly survey of more than 3,000 gas stations statewide showed an increase last week...
SC gas prices jump again, state average now at $3.25
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County Council set to vote on redistricting plan Monday night