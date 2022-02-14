Looking for a Valentine: The S.C. community you’ve probably never heard of ❤️

VALENTINE, S.C. (WTOC) - Valentine’s Day is obviously known for love, but one of our reporters went out on an adventure looking for something else...

It is the search for a small area in South Carolina that before today, most people within a few miles of it, didn’t even know existed.

February 14, a day to wear pink and look for a valentine, well an area called Valentine, that according to a quick search, is somewhere in Hampton County. So, out the door we went ready to explore and find this place that’s destined for romance... or so we thought.

I was in the town of Estill, just barely outside of the area where the Google search said Valentine was, and nobody even knew what it was!

”Nobody ever heard of this place. It’s new! I called around and people were like what, what are you talking about,” said McDonald Hamilton, Public Works Superintendent, Estill.

I started asking everyone I could. And telling those I was talking to about the very little I knew, but some didn’t believe me!

”At first I thought it was a joke, a sick joke at first.”

She asked a long-time local coworker in town hall, and said she hadn’t heard of it either, but then we got our first break in the case.

But then one of the people I talked to found somebody who hadn’t just heard of it, but knew where to find it!

“There’s a gentleman inside Estill at the hardware store that told me about the location of it.”

He gave me directions to it and a few minutes of driving through trees later I figured out there was only one thing in Valentine... this abandoned church.

So this is it, the only building in Valentine South Carolina, and it makes sense that it’s a church right - a place where people get married and love is held above everything else. Well, even people working within a mile of this place don’t even know that it’s here.

“I’ve heard of Valentine South Carolina yeah I’ve heard of it, but I don’t think I’ve ever been there,” said Kalob Harriott who works less than a mile away from Valentine.

“What if I told you, you were less than a quarter of a mile away from it right now,” asked WTOC’s Tyler Manion.

“Really? I have been on my snapchat sending a snapchat and its’s brought up Valentine South Carolina... I’m like I’m, in Luray.”

He’s clearing the land just down the street from the church, and although he’s working today, this happily married man says Valentine’s Day holds a special place in his life.

“It just kind of reminds us all of what we’ve been through to be together and we just kind of look back and it’s like wow we’ve come a long way.”

Looking back on this church, who knows how many people have certified their love for each other on these grounds. While it may no longer be active, the magic of this otherwise empty area is, especially on this day - February 14.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.