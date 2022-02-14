SC Lottery
Man convicted of killing Briana Rabon dies in prison

Stephen Ross Kelly (Source: Kershaw County Detention Center)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A man convicted in the 2014 murder of Briana Rabon died in prison over the weekend.

Stephen Ross Kelly, 29, was found dead in his cell on Saturday morning. Kelly had been receiving treatment for COVID-19, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Corrections.

Kelly was serving a 50-year sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 18-year-old Briana Rabon. Kelly was being housed at the Lee Correctional Institute in Bishopville. He had been receiving treatment since February 7.

An autopsy will be performed, according to officials. SCDC’s Office of Investigations and Intelligence is investigating Kelly’s death.

Kelly pleaded guilty to all charges more than a year after Briana was found dead in a subdivision on February 26, 2014.

