Man facing attempted murder charges in North Charleston stabbing incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident at an apartment complex that involved a stabbing and a shooting.

Ryan Jay Schwein is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Police say the charges stem from an incident on Feb. 5 just before 11 p.m. at the Colonial Grand Apartment complex in the 3700 block of Ladson Road. An incident report states police responded to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three people injured and all three were being taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Jacobs said police learned all three were in an apartment together and were all friends or relatives.

“At some point, the suspect picked up a knife and began stabbing the two victims,” he said. “One of the victims was able to get out of the apartment and screamed for help.”

Police say a neighbor opened his door when he heard the calls for help and that the suspect then attacked the neighbor and was shot during the attack and disarmed.

When police initially reported the incident, they said only that they responded to a “disturbance,” and that three people, including a person of interest, were taken to area hospitals for treatment. That initial report did not mention shots fired or a stabbing.

