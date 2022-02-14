SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

McMaster says he will continue to fight vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday was the day that millions of healthcare workers would need to have their first COVID shot in order meet federal requirements. South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson is trying to push back, and Gov. Henry McMaster is making it clear that South Carolina will continue to fight it.

“All of the states are different, some have a lot of water, some don’t, some have certain types of businesses, and some don’t. There are all sorts of differences, and that’s why I believe the constitution of the United States did not give that authority to issue a mandate,” McMaster said.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office issued a statement saying they remain committed to challenging any unlawful actions by the Biden administration.

They have since filed a lawsuit and it’s pending in the lower courts.

The lawsuit states that forcing healthcare workers to choose between their jobs or a vaccine they don’t want, is strongly pinching an already strained workforce.

“This sort of medical thing is something completely different,” McMaster said. “It was not given to the federal government when the federal government was created by the states, and the reason is because it’s disruptive. One size doesn’t fit all. What’s good in one state might not be good in the next.”

Trident Medical Center was the only hospital system in our area not to require employees to get vaccinated.

We reached out to them today and they say they’ve always encouraged employees to get vaccinated, and they’re confident they will meet all federal government requirements.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after...
Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head
Authorities say a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Sangaree man...
Deputies: Berkeley Co. man arrested on multiple narcotics-related charges
Berkeley High School Men’s Basketball and New Mexico State Men’s Basketball say Ishan White died.
Former Berkeley High School basketball star dies
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera

Latest News

The Board of Trustees for Dorchester School District Two voted unanimously to approve the final...
DD2 board approves final proposed middle school attendance lines
A Westview Elementary School librarian is hoping for donations to buy drums she says will help...
Classroom Champions: Librarian wants drums to promote music, leadership skills
Oscar and Gertrude Veno of Berkeley County recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary....
Berkeley County sweethearts celebrate 75 years of marriage
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes