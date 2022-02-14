N. Charleston officers praised for saving man’s life

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two North Charleston Police officers were being hailed Monday for saving the life of a man in crisis over the weekend.

Sgt. Jamel Foster and Cpl. Jose Torres responded to a man who was threatening to take his life.

Police said the man was in the street, on his knees, with a knife to his neck.

Foster was able to talk to the man and convince him to put the knife down. At that moment, Torres came and helped the man up.

Talking to him calmly, the two officers took him to get the proper help.

North Charleston Police posted news of the incident on its Facebook page.

