SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

N. Charleston officers praised for saving man’s life

Sgt. Jamel Foster, left, and Cpl. Jose Torres, right, responded to a man who was threatening to...
Sgt. Jamel Foster, left, and Cpl. Jose Torres, right, responded to a man who was threatening to take his life over the weekend, police say.(North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two North Charleston Police officers were being hailed Monday for saving the life of a man in crisis over the weekend.

Sgt. Jamel Foster and Cpl. Jose Torres responded to a man who was threatening to take his life.

Police said the man was in the street, on his knees, with a knife to his neck.

Foster was able to talk to the man and convince him to put the knife down. At that moment, Torres came and helped the man up.

Talking to him calmly, the two officers took him to get the proper help.

North Charleston Police posted news of the incident on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after...
Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head
Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the PNC Bank on East Wall Street, according to a...
Police investigating attempted Mt. Pleasant bank robbery
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
Ryan Jay Schwein is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession...
Man facing attempted murder charges in North Charleston stabbing incident

Latest News

The mayor of North Charleston met with leaders in the Charleston County School District to...
Charleston Co. School District leaders meet with N. Charleston mayor following critical letter
The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce has announced their priorities for this year’s...
Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce releases 2022 legislative agenda
The city of Folly Beach held a special council meeting Tuesday to discuss the construction ban...
Folly Beach discusses extending construction moratorium
Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in Mount Pleasant Tuesday afternoon. The fire...
Crews extinguish house fire in Mount Pleasant
Brantley Park sits on the corner of Folly Road and Brantley Drive about a mile from the...
Brantley Park on James Island nearing completion