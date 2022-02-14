SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head

Beaufort Police say a 5-year-old boy was airlifted to Charleston where he is in critical condition following an accidental shooting.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself.

Police responded Sunday at approximately 4:08 p.m. to a 911 call for help at the Spanish Trace Apartments in the 2400 block of Southside Boulevard.

Police learned a gray SUV had left the scene with a gunshot victim inside, Capt. George Erdel said.

A short time later, police spotted a gray SUV speeding toward Beaufort Memorial Hospital with its hazard lights on. The officer followed the vehicle to the hospital’s emergency room entrance and spoke with a 23-year-old passenger who said her 5-year-old son had been accidentally shot in the head.

The child, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to MUSC.

Investigators say the victim gained access to a 9mm handgun inside the vehicle and accidentally shot himself.

He remained in critical condition as of Monday morning, Erdel said.

The investigation into what led to the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSgt Charles Raley at 843-322-7914 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the PNC Bank on East Wall Street, according to a...
Police investigating attempted Mt. Pleasant bank robbery
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
Ryan Jay Schwein is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession...
Man facing attempted murder charges in North Charleston stabbing incident

Latest News

The mayor of North Charleston met with leaders in the Charleston County School District to...
Charleston Co. School District leaders meet with N. Charleston mayor following critical letter
The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce has announced their priorities for this year’s...
Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce releases 2022 legislative agenda
The city of Folly Beach held a special council meeting Tuesday to discuss the construction ban...
Folly Beach discusses extending construction moratorium
Attorney Alex Murdaugh; his surving son, Buster; and the estates of his wife, Maggie, and their...
Alex Murdaugh named in 2 new lawsuits related to fatal boat crash
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 6 women will be stalked in...
Suspects use GPS-trackers in stalking crimes