Police investigating attempted Mt. Pleasant bank robbery
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for someone who attempted to rob a bank in Mount Pleasant.
Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the PNC Bank on East Wall Street, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account.
Police say no one was injured and that preliminary information states the person left in a vehicle.
No description of either the person or the vehicle has been released so far.
It is not clear whether the robber actually got away with any money.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
