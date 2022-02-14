SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police investigating attempted Mt. Pleasant bank robbery

Mount Pleasant Police say they responded to PNC Bank on East Wall Street just before 10 a.m. Monday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for someone who attempted to rob a bank in Mount Pleasant.

Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the PNC Bank on East Wall Street, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account.

Police say no one was injured and that preliminary information states the person left in a vehicle.

No description of either the person or the vehicle has been released so far.

It is not clear whether the robber actually got away with any money.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after...
Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
Ryan Jay Schwein is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession...
Man facing attempted murder charges in North Charleston stabbing incident

Latest News

The mayor of North Charleston met with leaders in the Charleston County School District to...
Charleston Co. School District leaders meet with N. Charleston mayor following critical letter
The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce has announced their priorities for this year’s...
Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce releases 2022 legislative agenda
The city of Folly Beach held a special council meeting Tuesday to discuss the construction ban...
Folly Beach discusses extending construction moratorium
Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in Mount Pleasant Tuesday afternoon. The fire...
Crews extinguish house fire in Mount Pleasant
Brantley Park sits on the corner of Folly Road and Brantley Drive about a mile from the...
Brantley Park on James Island nearing completion