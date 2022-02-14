Police investigating attempted Mt. Pleasant bank robbery

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for someone who attempted to rob a bank in Mount Pleasant.

Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the PNC Bank on East Wall Street, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account.

Police say no one was injured and that preliminary information states the person left in a vehicle.

No description of either the person or the vehicle has been released so far.

It is not clear whether the robber actually got away with any money.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.