SC reports more than 10,000 COVID cases over 4 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 10,438 new COVID-19 cases over a four-day period.

DHEC’s data listed 6,958 confirmed and 3,480 probable cases. That data covers test results collected from this past Wednesday through Saturday.

The data also included 112 deaths, 71 of which were listed as confirmed and 41 were listed as probable.

Saturday percent positive was 9.1%, Friday’s was 11.1%, Thursday’s was 11.7%, and Wednesday’s was 13.5%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 15,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,130,548 311,998 1,442,546 Total Deaths 13,852 2,389 15,480

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.