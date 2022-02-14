SC Lottery
Super Bowl performers vow to open doors for more hip-hop

Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre participate in a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI...
Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre participate in a news conference for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Jonathan Landrum Jr.
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg said the NFL was late embracing hip-hop and vowed that their Super Bowl halftime show would open more doors for the genre.

The trio spoke at a moderated appearance Thursday without their Sunday co-headliners Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

No reporters were allowed to ask questions, unlike in previous years.

The five music icons will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Southern California natives.

Snoop Dogg called it a “great moment” that combined “the biggest sporting event in the world” with hip-hop, “the biggest form of music in the world.”

