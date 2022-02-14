SC Lottery
These 30 SC zip codes have the fastest-growing rent prices

Of the top 30 zip codes with the biggest rent increases, 12 are in the Lowcountry.
Of the top 30 zip codes with the biggest rent increases, 12 are in the Lowcountry.(Storyblocks)
By Stacker Web Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - Since the start of the 21st century and prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the cost of rent has skyrocketed across America. Every state in the nation saw a spike in the cost of apartments and other residential rentals. Places like Washington D.C., California, and Hawaii have seen rent prices more than double over the past two decades.

While the reasons for rent hikes may vary by locality, one of the major factors for higher costs is the overall decline in homeownership, which hit a peak of 66% in 2000. That, in turn, has led to more Americans turning to rentals, ultimately pushing up the amount landlords can charge. The problem is exacerbated by a shortage of construction workers, which makes it difficult for developers to boost the supply of available housing.

The coronavirus pandemic threw rental properties for a proverbial loop. The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the fastest-growing rent in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the change in Zillow Observed Rent Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of January 2021.

30. 29420 (North Charleston)

  • 1-year rent change: +2.8%
  • #12 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +18.8%
  • Typical rent: $1,445
  • 7.9% less than typical rent in Charleston, SC metro

29. 29418 (North Charleston)

  • 1-year rent change: +2.9%
  • #11 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +21.1%
  • Typical rent: $1,226
  • 21.9% less than typical rent in Charleston, SC metro

28. 29205 (Columbia)

  • 1-year rent change: +3.2%
  • #10 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +22.6%
  • Typical rent: $1,096
  • 9.6% less than typical rent in Columbia, SC metro

27. 29466 (Mount Pleasant)

  • 1-year rent change: +3.4%
  • #10 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +11.7%
  • Typical rent: $1,979
  • 26.1% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro

26. 29210 (Columbia)

  • 1-year rent change: +3.5%
  • #9 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +14.4%
  • Typical rent: $1,008
  • 16.8% less than typical rent in Columbia, SC metro

25. 29412 (Charleston)

  • 1-year rent change: +3.7%
  • #9 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +10.3%
  • Typical rent: $1,694
  • 8.0% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro

24. 29708 (Fort Mill)

  • 1-year rent change: +3.8%
  • #29 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charlotte, NC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +7.5%
  • Typical rent: $1,880
  • 22.2% above typical rent in Charlotte, NC metro

23. 29464 (Mount Pleasant)

  • 1-year rent change: +3.8%
  • #8 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +13.7%
  • Typical rent: $1,798
  • 14.6% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro

22. 29650 (Greer)

  • 1-year rent change: +4.0%
  • #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Greenville, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +15.7%
  • Typical rent: $1,592
  • 22.6% above typical rent in Greenville, SC metro

21. 29455 (Johns Island)

  • 1-year rent change: +4.1%
  • #7 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +16.5%
  • Typical rent: $1,651
  • 5.2% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro

20. 29456 (Ladson)

  • 1-year rent change: +4.4%
  • #6 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +30.5%
  • Typical rent: $1,287
  • 18.0% less than typical rent in Charleston, SC metro

19. 29681 (Simpsonville)

  • 1-year rent change: +4.5%
  • #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Greenville, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +13.8%
  • Typical rent: $1,613
  • 24.2% above typical rent in Greenville, SC metro

18. 29461 (Moncks Corner)

  • 1-year rent change: +4.6%
  • #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +31.2%
  • Typical rent: $1,806
  • 15.1% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro

17. 29715 (Fort Mill)

  • 1-year rent change: +4.7%
  • #28 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charlotte, NC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +16.5%
  • Typical rent: $1,428
  • 7.2% less than typical rent in Charlotte, NC metro

16. 29406 (Charleston)

  • 1-year rent change: +4.8%
  • #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +24.6%
  • Typical rent: $1,285
  • 18.1% less than typical rent in Charleston, SC metro

15. 29229 (Columbia)

  • 1-year rent change: +5.3%
  • #8 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +14.9%
  • Typical rent: $1,371
  • 13.1% above typical rent in Columbia, SC metro

14. 29223 (Columbia)

  • 1-year rent change: +5.5%
  • #7 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +24.0%
  • Typical rent: $1,135
  • 6.4% less than typical rent in Columbia, SC metro

13. 29605 (Greenville)

  • 1-year rent change: +5.5%
  • #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Greenville, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +26.1%
  • Typical rent: $1,298
  • 0.1% less than typical rent in Greenville, SC metro

12. 29732 (Rock Hill)

  • 1-year rent change: +5.5%
  • #22 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charlotte, NC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +30.5%
  • Typical rent: $1,219
  • 20.7% less than typical rent in Charlotte, NC metro

11. 29201 (Columbia)

  • 1-year rent change: +5.6%
  • #6 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +25.2%
  • Typical rent: $1,241
  • 2.4% above typical rent in Columbia, SC metro

10. 29212 (Columbia)

  • 1-year rent change: +5.8%
  • #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +17.1%
  • Typical rent: $1,225
  • 1.1% above typical rent in Columbia, SC metro

9. 29445 (Goose Creek)

  • 1-year rent change: +6.5%
  • #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +25.6%
  • Typical rent: $1,635
  • 4.2% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro

8. 29209 (Columbia)

  • 1-year rent change: +6.6%
  • #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +21.9%
  • Typical rent: $1,251
  • 3.2% above typical rent in Columbia, SC metro

7. 29203 (Columbia)

  • 1-year rent change: +6.6%
  • #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +24.1%
  • Typical rent: $937
  • 22.7% less than typical rent in Columbia, SC metro

6. 29405 (North Charleston)

  • 1-year rent change: +6.8%
  • #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +30.0%
  • Typical rent: $1,296
  • 17.4% less than typical rent in Charleston, SC metro

5. 29611 (Greenville)

  • 1-year rent change: +6.9%
  • #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Greenville, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +34.5%
  • Typical rent: $1,268
  • 2.4% less than typical rent in Greenville, SC metro

4. 29609 (Greenville)

  • 1-year rent change: +7.0%
  • #1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Greenville, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +24.4%
  • Typical rent: $1,299
  • 0.0% less than typical rent in Greenville, SC metro

3. 29072 (Lexington)

  • 1-year rent change: +7.1%
  • #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +46.9%
  • Typical rent: $1,244
  • 2.6% above typical rent in Columbia, SC metro

2. 29483 (Summerville)

  • 1-year rent change: +7.7%
  • #1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +29.2%
  • Typical rent: $1,613
  • 2.8% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro

1. 29063 (Irmo)

  • 1-year rent change: +7.8%
  • #1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
  • 5-year rent change: +18.8%
  • Typical rent: $1,331
  • 9.8% above typical rent in Columbia, SC metro

