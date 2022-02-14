These 30 SC zip codes have the fastest-growing rent prices
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - Since the start of the 21st century and prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the cost of rent has skyrocketed across America. Every state in the nation saw a spike in the cost of apartments and other residential rentals. Places like Washington D.C., California, and Hawaii have seen rent prices more than double over the past two decades.
While the reasons for rent hikes may vary by locality, one of the major factors for higher costs is the overall decline in homeownership, which hit a peak of 66% in 2000. That, in turn, has led to more Americans turning to rentals, ultimately pushing up the amount landlords can charge. The problem is exacerbated by a shortage of construction workers, which makes it difficult for developers to boost the supply of available housing.
The coronavirus pandemic threw rental properties for a proverbial loop. The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.
Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the fastest-growing rent in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the change in Zillow Observed Rent Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of January 2021.
30. 29420 (North Charleston)
- 1-year rent change: +2.8%
- #12 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +18.8%
- Typical rent: $1,445
- 7.9% less than typical rent in Charleston, SC metro
29. 29418 (North Charleston)
- 1-year rent change: +2.9%
- #11 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +21.1%
- Typical rent: $1,226
- 21.9% less than typical rent in Charleston, SC metro
28. 29205 (Columbia)
- 1-year rent change: +3.2%
- #10 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +22.6%
- Typical rent: $1,096
- 9.6% less than typical rent in Columbia, SC metro
27. 29466 (Mount Pleasant)
- 1-year rent change: +3.4%
- #10 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +11.7%
- Typical rent: $1,979
- 26.1% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro
26. 29210 (Columbia)
- 1-year rent change: +3.5%
- #9 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +14.4%
- Typical rent: $1,008
- 16.8% less than typical rent in Columbia, SC metro
25. 29412 (Charleston)
- 1-year rent change: +3.7%
- #9 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +10.3%
- Typical rent: $1,694
- 8.0% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro
24. 29708 (Fort Mill)
- 1-year rent change: +3.8%
- #29 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charlotte, NC metro
- 5-year rent change: +7.5%
- Typical rent: $1,880
- 22.2% above typical rent in Charlotte, NC metro
23. 29464 (Mount Pleasant)
- 1-year rent change: +3.8%
- #8 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +13.7%
- Typical rent: $1,798
- 14.6% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro
22. 29650 (Greer)
- 1-year rent change: +4.0%
- #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Greenville, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +15.7%
- Typical rent: $1,592
- 22.6% above typical rent in Greenville, SC metro
21. 29455 (Johns Island)
- 1-year rent change: +4.1%
- #7 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +16.5%
- Typical rent: $1,651
- 5.2% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro
20. 29456 (Ladson)
- 1-year rent change: +4.4%
- #6 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +30.5%
- Typical rent: $1,287
- 18.0% less than typical rent in Charleston, SC metro
19. 29681 (Simpsonville)
- 1-year rent change: +4.5%
- #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Greenville, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +13.8%
- Typical rent: $1,613
- 24.2% above typical rent in Greenville, SC metro
18. 29461 (Moncks Corner)
- 1-year rent change: +4.6%
- #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +31.2%
- Typical rent: $1,806
- 15.1% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro
17. 29715 (Fort Mill)
- 1-year rent change: +4.7%
- #28 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charlotte, NC metro
- 5-year rent change: +16.5%
- Typical rent: $1,428
- 7.2% less than typical rent in Charlotte, NC metro
16. 29406 (Charleston)
- 1-year rent change: +4.8%
- #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +24.6%
- Typical rent: $1,285
- 18.1% less than typical rent in Charleston, SC metro
15. 29229 (Columbia)
- 1-year rent change: +5.3%
- #8 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +14.9%
- Typical rent: $1,371
- 13.1% above typical rent in Columbia, SC metro
14. 29223 (Columbia)
- 1-year rent change: +5.5%
- #7 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +24.0%
- Typical rent: $1,135
- 6.4% less than typical rent in Columbia, SC metro
13. 29605 (Greenville)
- 1-year rent change: +5.5%
- #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Greenville, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +26.1%
- Typical rent: $1,298
- 0.1% less than typical rent in Greenville, SC metro
12. 29732 (Rock Hill)
- 1-year rent change: +5.5%
- #22 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charlotte, NC metro
- 5-year rent change: +30.5%
- Typical rent: $1,219
- 20.7% less than typical rent in Charlotte, NC metro
11. 29201 (Columbia)
- 1-year rent change: +5.6%
- #6 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +25.2%
- Typical rent: $1,241
- 2.4% above typical rent in Columbia, SC metro
10. 29212 (Columbia)
- 1-year rent change: +5.8%
- #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +17.1%
- Typical rent: $1,225
- 1.1% above typical rent in Columbia, SC metro
9. 29445 (Goose Creek)
- 1-year rent change: +6.5%
- #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +25.6%
- Typical rent: $1,635
- 4.2% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro
8. 29209 (Columbia)
- 1-year rent change: +6.6%
- #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +21.9%
- Typical rent: $1,251
- 3.2% above typical rent in Columbia, SC metro
7. 29203 (Columbia)
- 1-year rent change: +6.6%
- #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +24.1%
- Typical rent: $937
- 22.7% less than typical rent in Columbia, SC metro
6. 29405 (North Charleston)
- 1-year rent change: +6.8%
- #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +30.0%
- Typical rent: $1,296
- 17.4% less than typical rent in Charleston, SC metro
5. 29611 (Greenville)
- 1-year rent change: +6.9%
- #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Greenville, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +34.5%
- Typical rent: $1,268
- 2.4% less than typical rent in Greenville, SC metro
4. 29609 (Greenville)
- 1-year rent change: +7.0%
- #1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Greenville, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +24.4%
- Typical rent: $1,299
- 0.0% less than typical rent in Greenville, SC metro
3. 29072 (Lexington)
- 1-year rent change: +7.1%
- #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +46.9%
- Typical rent: $1,244
- 2.6% above typical rent in Columbia, SC metro
2. 29483 (Summerville)
- 1-year rent change: +7.7%
- #1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Charleston, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +29.2%
- Typical rent: $1,613
- 2.8% above typical rent in Charleston, SC metro
1. 29063 (Irmo)
- 1-year rent change: +7.8%
- #1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in Columbia, SC metro
- 5-year rent change: +18.8%
- Typical rent: $1,331
- 9.8% above typical rent in Columbia, SC metro
