Trident Medical Center celebrates volunteers engagement for Valentine’s Day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This year a North Charleston Hospital is celebrating the engagement of one of their own for Valentine’s Day.

Trident Medical Center is rolling out the red carpet to celebrate the engagement of two volunteers Ron Hill and Pat LoPresti.

Both say after their spouses passed, they didn’t think they’d fall in love again.

During a celebration luncheon welcoming back volunteers after a COVID pause, the couple realized they had a lot in common.

From there, Ron, who had retired from the military, and Pat, who had retired from teaching, began spending more time together and fell in love.

They are planning to get married this October.

