Retired Charleston Co. educators raise concerns about school improvement plans, funding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Retired Charleston County educators are set to meet with reporters prior to a Charleston County School Board meeting Monday afternoon.

Dr. Barbara Dilligard, a former deputy superintendent for the district, said the group had concerns about plans for spending federal dollars in the school district

“While they say they wanted a lot of interaction and engagement, the plan was proposed without that, and it was a backtrack to do that,” she said. “Principals and teachers need to be actively involved and engaged in any planning while the planning is starting, not in the midst or to pick up. They are the implementers and if you do not include the implementers you do not have progress. You do not have success.”

Ann Birdseye, who retired as the district’s curriculum and instruction director, said they are “very concerned” about Charleston County students and the “Reimagine Schools” plan, which she said would take $5 million to help 23 schools over two years.

“CCSD employs a staff of professional educators whose purpose it is to support schools in improving student learning analyzing data, identifying needs, researching options to address those needs, and creating achievable plans with school teens,” she said. “All that should be within the job description of the employees and this building right here behind us. Which leads us to ask why can’t the current staff provide the same services that reimagined proposes for a whole lot less money?”

