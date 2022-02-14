SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Retired Charleston Co. educators raise concerns about school improvement plans, funding

A group of educators said they are concerned about how the school district is soliciting input on its plan to improve schools as well as the plan's price tag.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Retired Charleston County educators are set to meet with reporters prior to a Charleston County School Board meeting Monday afternoon.

Dr. Barbara Dilligard, a former deputy superintendent for the district, said the group had concerns about plans for spending federal dollars in the school district

“While they say they wanted a lot of interaction and engagement, the plan was proposed without that, and it was a backtrack to do that,” she said. “Principals and teachers need to be actively involved and engaged in any planning while the planning is starting, not in the midst or to pick up. They are the implementers and if you do not include the implementers you do not have progress. You do not have success.”

Ann Birdseye, who retired as the district’s curriculum and instruction director, said they are “very concerned” about Charleston County students and the “Reimagine Schools” plan, which she said would take $5 million to help 23 schools over two years.

“CCSD employs a staff of professional educators whose purpose it is to support schools in improving student learning analyzing data, identifying needs, researching options to address those needs, and creating achievable plans with school teens,” she said. “All that should be within the job description of the employees and this building right here behind us. Which leads us to ask why can’t the current staff provide the same services that reimagined proposes for a whole lot less money?”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after...
Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head
Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the PNC Bank on East Wall Street, according to a...
Police investigating attempted Mt. Pleasant bank robbery
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
Ryan Jay Schwein is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession...
Man facing attempted murder charges in North Charleston stabbing incident

Latest News

The mayor of North Charleston met with leaders in the Charleston County School District to...
Charleston Co. School District leaders meet with N. Charleston mayor following critical letter
The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce has announced their priorities for this year’s...
Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce releases 2022 legislative agenda
The city of Folly Beach held a special council meeting Tuesday to discuss the construction ban...
Folly Beach discusses extending construction moratorium
Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in Mount Pleasant Tuesday afternoon. The fire...
Crews extinguish house fire in Mount Pleasant
Brantley Park sits on the corner of Folly Road and Brantley Drive about a mile from the...
Brantley Park on James Island nearing completion