SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg returns to ‘The View’ after suspension

FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. Goldberg has apologized in a tweet Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, for saying the Holocaust was not about race. Her initial comments Monday morning on ABC’s ‘’The View" caused a backlash.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg returned to “The View” on Monday after a two-week suspension for remarks about the Holocaust, expressing surprise at some people who had reached out to her during her absence.

Goldberg had been criticized for comments Jan. 31 on the daytime talk show where she said the Holocaust was not about race, but rather about man’s inhumanity to others. She apologized, but ABC News President Kim Godwin told her to sit out two weeks.

“I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away,” Goldberg said at the opening of Monday’s show. “I’m telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, ‘wait, wait, what? Really? OK. I listened to what everybody was saying and I was grateful.”

She did not specify any of the people who reached out to her.

Jewish leaders had criticized her initial statement, noting that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had referred to Jews as an inferior race. Goldberg apologized online the night she made the remark, and on the next day’s show.

“Yes, I am back,” Goldberg said as she took the stage with her co-hosts on Monday.

“There is something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are ‘The View’ and this is what we do,” she said. “Sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could. But it’s five minutes to get in information about topics and that’s what we try to do everyday.”

She said the hosts will continue to have tough conversations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after...
Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head
Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the PNC Bank on East Wall Street, according to a...
Police investigating attempted Mt. Pleasant bank robbery
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
Ryan Jay Schwein is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession...
Man facing attempted murder charges in North Charleston stabbing incident

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) left, and USS Nimitz (CVN-68)...
Driver found with bomb-making materials at California base
The mayor of North Charleston met with leaders in the Charleston County School District to...
Charleston Co. School District leaders meet with N. Charleston mayor following critical letter
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes
FILE - P.J. O'Rourke, author of "Peace Kills: America's Fun New Imperialism," speaks during a...
P.J. O’Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
US hasn’t verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine