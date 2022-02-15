SC Lottery
Warming into the 70s later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooling down this evening with a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will be in the 50s. It won’t be as cold tonight as the wind begins to shift to the east and southeast. This will be a moderating wind that will result in temperatures only falling into the 40s overnight. Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow and a spotty shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will top out near 70 degrees. We’ll continue to warm up on Thursday and Friday as a cold front begins to head our way. Severe weather will be associated with this approaching storm on Thursday as it passes through the Deep South. Thankfully, this storm’s energy will be weakening as it moves into our area on Friday. A few showers are possible but severe weather looks unlikely at this time. Otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday. We’ll cool down this weekend but expect all sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s. Temperatures warm back into the 70s early next week with more sunshine.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 47.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 69, Low 57.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 77, Low 64.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 74, Low 44.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64, Low 40.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65, Low 49.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 58.

