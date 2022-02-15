Brantley Park on James Island nearing completion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A park project on James Island that’s been in the works for several years is now seeing some major progress. Brantley Park is nearing completion, according to officials with the Town of James Island.

The .46 acre park should be finished and open to visitors hopefully sometime in March, Mayor Bill Woolsey says. It has taken a bit longer to finish the park because of supply chain issues, but he says they are getting close to wrapping up the project.

Brantley Park sits on the corner of Folly Road and Brantley Drive about a mile from the connector bridge to downtown.

There were a few proposals for commercial properties to go here, but Woolsey says the town, in conjunction with the City of Charleston, bought the land with Charleston County Greenbelt Funds in 2019 to create this park and add some much-needed green space to what is otherwise a very commercialized stretch of Folly Road.

There is a walking path in the works and some fencing is going up. There will also be landscaping, a handicapped parking spot, a bike rack and views of the marsh, according to Woolsey.

“It’s so great that we’ve been able to preserve this little bit of green space,” he says. “I’m hoping to plant some wildflowers there that will come up this spring. It’s just a little quiet spot. We’re really looking forward for when the sidewalks come to Folly Road. You’ll be able to walk down Folly Road, take a little break, walk down to our park and enjoy nature and the beautiful trees.”

The dock and gazebo that currently sit along the creek will not be open next month, the mayor says. The town is still working on securing the grant money and other funds in order to repair and replace the dock.

