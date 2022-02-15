Charleston Co. School District leaders meet with N. Charleston mayor following critical letter

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of North Charleston met with leaders in the Charleston County School District to resolve some of the bad blood between the two.

The meeting comes after Mayor Keith Summey sent a letter to the district two weeks ago laying out many of the issues he says have been building up for years. In that letter, he accused the district of ignoring the city as a community partner in addressing some of the low-performing schools in North Charleston.

The mayor, Interim Superintended Don Kennedy and School Board Chair Eric Mack met during a Tuesday afternoon meeting. Mack said the 90-minute, closed door meeting was relaxed and productive.

“It was a very productive meeting with the mayor, just talking about issues from academics to facilities and how the line of communication can help improve quality of education in North Charleston,” Mack said.

Two weeks ago the mayor blasted the school district in a letter, saying it wasn’t communicating with the city or funding its schools well enough. Data presented at Monday’s school board meeting showed the district spent more than a third of its buildings budget over the last 20 years on North Charleston schools far more than any other district.

“There’s more project than there is funding, so we try to prioritize those things and we try to do them equally across the county in making sure that we are servicing everyone and not just one area or more than any other,” Mack said.

The friction between the city and school district came to a head over the last few months when the ESSER III proposal from the Coastal Community Foundation called for a “Reimagining” of most of the schools located in North Charleston.

No major changes were announced after the meeting, but Mack says this meeting will serve as a first step to a better relationship.

“We will communicate with him with documentation as far as what’s happening within the district and particular within North Charleston so that he can also have a better understanding as far as some of the things that will be transpiring,” Mack said.

