Charleston man accused of having child sexual abuse material

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 23-year-old Charleston man who is accused of having child sexual abuse material.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Christian Ainsley Jellico on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Charleston Police Department made the arrest on Feb. 1.

Investigators say they received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Jellico.

“Investigators state Jellico possessed files of child sexual abuse material,” said officials with the attorney general’s office.

Jellico is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office. Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

