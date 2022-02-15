Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce releases 2022 legislative agenda

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce has announced their priorities for this year’s legislative agenda.

The chamber plans to take their 2022 legislative agenda to the State House to find solutions about things important to their 1600 members, which represents 160,000 professionals.

The chamber says they want the legislature to pass $6 million in funding to complete Trident Technical School’s Berkeley campus, which would pay for the Lowcountry Transportation and Logistics Center.

“Being able to support things like this logistics center at Trident Tech where you can get whether a 2-year degree or some kind of a certification for a particular skill is absolutely critical to the workforce development in our region,” said Scott Barhight, senior vice president of government relations.

Also on the agenda is criminal justice reform, like passing a hate crimes statute. South Carolina is one of only two states that doesn’t have one.

“We think this is an important moral issue, but we also think it’s an economic development issue,” Barhight said.

Another big priority for the chamber this year is infrastructure. The chamber supports funding for charging stations for electric cars, and improvements to roads, bridges, and ports.

“All the things we think of when we think about infrastructure are important,” Barhight said.

Barhight said the agenda is an example of the chamber’s commitment to community.

“A lot of chambers think about, oh we gotta make commerce best and then maybe the community will come along the way. We flip that around and do our very best to try to empower and energize the community to make sure the community is strong. And if that’s true, commerce will follow,” Barhight said.

Barhight said the agenda member driven on the front end by members identifying which issues are important to them. On the back end, members participate through lobbying.

