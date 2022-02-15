SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Classroom Champions: Librarian wants drums to promote music, leadership skills

By Aisha Tyler
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Just as in the Harry Potter movies, students at Westview Elementary in Goose Creek represent four unique houses.

There’s the house of Reveur -- the dreamers, the house of Altruismo -- the givers, the house of Isibindi, which means courage and the house of Amistad which means friendship.

Each Westview house immerses itself in either African, French, Mexican or Brazilian culture and promotes leadership and soft skills in the students.

Librarian Jennifer Beaver says the one thing that brings the houses together besides kinship and building skills is music.

Each house has its own unique identity and its own chants, colors and cheers.

“We believe all kids need a crew and a cause and the house system helps them seek out apart from everyday class. They wear house colors every Friday and meet in community groups with our houses,” Beaver said.

Beaver says her Donors Choose project entitled ‘Bring the Beat’ hopes to incorporate the addition of drums into each house system at the school.

Allowing students and teachers to add drumming in their daily class routine using the drumbeats for specific chants for when a student or a class does something really well.

“It would say to them we are invested in them and in this and we want to see them succeed. Children respond to music everybody responds to music and we want our kids to feel that welcome that music brings,” Beaver said.

Beaver says right now her school is asking for one drum for students to use.

The hope is to eventually get an African djembe drum for all their classrooms.

You can help get this drum project started for the students at Westview Elementary School by becoming a Classroom Champion right now and donating at this link.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
GRAPHIC: Beaufort County student facing charge in assault caught on camera, police say
The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after...
Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head
Authorities say a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Sangaree man...
Deputies: Berkeley Co. man arrested on multiple narcotics-related charges
Berkeley High School Men’s Basketball and New Mexico State Men’s Basketball say Ishan White died.
Former Berkeley High School basketball star dies
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera

Latest News

The Board of Trustees for Dorchester School District Two voted unanimously to approve the final...
DD2 board approves final proposed middle school attendance lines
Newly-released separation documents state the school board has agreed to pay out the former...
Former Charleston Co. school superintendent secures big payout
Dorchester County District 2 schools are now using the state’s “test to stay” program to help...
Dorchester Dist. 2 transitions to ‘test to stay’ COVID protocol
Berkeley County Council is set to vote on finalizing their redistricting plan Monday night in...
Berkeley County Council set to vote on redistricting plan Monday night