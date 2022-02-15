Classroom Champions: Librarian wants drums to promote music, leadership skills

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Just as in the Harry Potter movies, students at Westview Elementary in Goose Creek represent four unique houses.

There’s the house of Reveur -- the dreamers, the house of Altruismo -- the givers, the house of Isibindi, which means courage and the house of Amistad which means friendship.

Each Westview house immerses itself in either African, French, Mexican or Brazilian culture and promotes leadership and soft skills in the students.

Librarian Jennifer Beaver says the one thing that brings the houses together besides kinship and building skills is music.

Each house has its own unique identity and its own chants, colors and cheers.

“We believe all kids need a crew and a cause and the house system helps them seek out apart from everyday class. They wear house colors every Friday and meet in community groups with our houses,” Beaver said.

Beaver says her Donors Choose project entitled ‘Bring the Beat’ hopes to incorporate the addition of drums into each house system at the school.

Allowing students and teachers to add drumming in their daily class routine using the drumbeats for specific chants for when a student or a class does something really well.

“It would say to them we are invested in them and in this and we want to see them succeed. Children respond to music everybody responds to music and we want our kids to feel that welcome that music brings,” Beaver said.

Beaver says right now her school is asking for one drum for students to use.

The hope is to eventually get an African djembe drum for all their classrooms.

You can help get this drum project started for the students at Westview Elementary School by becoming a Classroom Champion right now and donating at this link.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.