SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cleveland man who spent decades in prison for crime he didn’t commit files federal civil rights lawsuit

Isiah Andrews
Isiah Andrews(Source: ODRC)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 84-year-old Cleveland man who spent nearly 46 years in prison before finally being cleared in the murder of his wife, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Cleveland.

“They stole decades of my life. It’s time for them to take responsibility,” said Isaiah Andrews.

Andrews was found not guilty in his second jury trial in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McGinty in Oct. 2021.

Regina Andrews died in 1974 after being stabbed 11 times in the Colonial House Hotel.

Her body was found dumped in Forest Park, wrapped in bedroom linen.

In 2020, Isaiah was granted a new trial after the Ohio Innocence Project discovered evidence that was hidden from his attorney during his 1975 trial.

Below is a statement from Isaiah’s current attorneys at the Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein Law Firm:

“Cleveland detectives released the real killer, hid evidence, and manipulated witnesses to convict Isaiah Andrews. Over four decades later, the truth finally was revealed. Isaiah Andrews is innocent. The City must send a clear message that this type of police misconduct will not be tolerated in our police department anymore.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Jahnee Coleman and 27-year-old...
Investigators arrest two people for North Charleston murder
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 6 women will be stalked in...
Two Lowcountry women report suspects used GPS-trackers in stalking crimes
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a junkyard fire in Georgetown County involving...
Emergency crews respond to junkyard fire involving multiple vehicles, tires

Latest News

A planned 84-unit affordable housing development at Huger and Meeting streets will help address...
Charleston Planning Commission recommends rezoning land for affordable housing
Rep. Chris Murphy (R-Dorchester Co.) suffered a medical issue shortly after the start of the...
Law firm: Dorchester County rep. in stable condition
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Planning Commission recommends rezoning land for affordable housing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Law firm: Dorchester County rep. in stable condition
The Charleston Recovery Center has been helping people battling addiction for more than a...
Charleston Recovery Center warns of fentanyl overdose crisis, offers help