SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews extinguish house fire in Mount Pleasant

Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in Mount Pleasant Tuesday afternoon. The fire...
Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in Mount Pleasant Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened in the area of Island Walk Way.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in Mount Pleasant Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened in the area of Island Walk Way.

Mount Pleasant fire officials said they received a call just after 4 p.m. regarding a grill catching on fire at the back of the home which resulted in the rear of the residence catching on fire as well.

Crews arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire, and are continuing to work on possible hot spots.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after...
Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the PNC Bank on East Wall Street, according to a...
Police investigating attempted Mt. Pleasant bank robbery
Ryan Jay Schwein is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession...
Man facing attempted murder charges in North Charleston stabbing incident

Latest News

The City of Charleston is considering an estimated billion-dollar plan to address coastal...
Councilmembers concerned over plan to address flooding in Charleston
The mayor of North Charleston met with leaders in the Charleston County School District to...
Charleston Co. School District leaders meet with N. Charleston mayor following critical letter
The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce has announced their priorities for this year’s...
Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce releases 2022 legislative agenda
The city of Folly Beach held a special council meeting Tuesday to discuss the construction ban...
Folly Beach discusses extending construction moratorium