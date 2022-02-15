Crews extinguish house fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in Mount Pleasant Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened in the area of Island Walk Way.

Mount Pleasant fire officials said they received a call just after 4 p.m. regarding a grill catching on fire at the back of the home which resulted in the rear of the residence catching on fire as well.

Crews arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire, and are continuing to work on possible hot spots.

There were no reported injuries.

