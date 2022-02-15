SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Starting this week, this masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The theme park resort announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception.

Face masks still will be needed for visitors ages 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola.

The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday.

Current guidelines require visitors to wear masks in all indoor locations, regardless of their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated visitors will need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations after Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Jahnee Coleman and 27-year-old...
Investigators arrest two people for North Charleston murder
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a junkyard fire in Georgetown County involving...
Emergency crews respond to junkyard fire involving multiple vehicles, tires
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 6 women will be stalked in...
Two Lowcountry women report suspects used GPS-trackers in stalking crimes

Latest News

This Nov. 24, 2009, photo, shows the entrance to the DeVry University in Miramar, Fla. The...
Loan relief granted to students misled by for-profit DeVry
A planned 84-unit affordable housing development at Huger and Meeting streets will help address...
Charleston Planning Commission recommends rezoning land for affordable housing
The Charleston Recovery Center has been helping people battling addiction for more than a...
Charleston Recovery Center warns of fentanyl overdose crisis, offers help
FILE - John Wilson arrives at federal court with his wife Leslie on April 3, 2019, to face...
Parent in college bribery scandal gets 15 months in prison
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border