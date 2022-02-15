Emergency crews respond to junkyard fire involving multiple vehicles, tires

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say crews are responded to a junkyard fire in Georgetown County involving multiple vehicles and tires.

Georgetown Fire officials say it was on Browns Chapel Road and Coconut Road.

Authorities believe that there may be an abandoned mobile home and another structure involved in the fire on the property.

Both Georgetown County and Williamsburg County fire crews responded.

