Farrar lifts College of Charleston over Drexel 79-75

Nick Farrar scored 17 points to lead CofC to a win over Drexel on Monday
Nick Farrar scored 17 points to lead CofC to a win over Drexel on Monday(CofC Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Nick Farrar came off the bench to score 17 points to lead College of Charleston to a 79-75 win over Drexel on Monday night.

Reyne Smith had 15 points for College of Charleston (14-10, 6-6 Colonial Athletic Association). John Meeks added 13 points and five assists. Dimitrius Underwood had seven rebounds.

Coletrane Washington scored a career-high 21 points for the Dragons (12-12, 7-7). Camren Wynter added 13 points and eight assists. Melik Martin had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

