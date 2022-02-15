Folly Beach discusses extending construction moratorium

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Folly Beach held a special council meeting Tuesday to discuss the construction ban in the commercial district that’s been in place since the fall.

It was originally a ninety-day construction moratorium put in place in November and it was set to expire Feb. 16.

The ordinance is to put in place a ninety-day moratorium on the issuance of permits for new construction of commercial or residential structures in the island commercial and downtown commercial districts.

Mayor Tim Goodwin said that the goal of the moratorium is to give city leaders time to work through the new zoning laws for the downtown area. He said they didn’t want any more building going on in the commercial district while they were doing the rezoning.

He said the goal and the vision of this area… is to keep the “commercial district commercial.”

“We want to be able to keep the commercial district where folks have a place to go to have restaurants, or have a doctor’s office, or a dentist office, or an accounting office or something like that. And not just eat it up with just short-term rental kind of properties,” Mayor Goodwin said.

