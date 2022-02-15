SC Lottery
Gov. McMaster signs bill establishing Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day

Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of a bill establishing Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day to be celebrated each February.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - With Gov. Henry McMaster’s signature, South Carolina will celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day every February.

The governor held a ceremonial signing Tuesday afternoon of House Bill H. 4576, which sets the day’s observance as the third Tuesday of February.

He called it “a historic moment in many historic moments in our state.”

“The reason South Carolina is so strong, one of the reasons, is because of the contributions of our HBCUs,” McMaster said.

State HBCU presidents and members of the General Assembly attended the signing at the Statehouse.

“This is a momentous step forward, a long time coming and a long time we’re going to be going,” he said.

President Joe Biden praised the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities during a visit to South Carolina State University in December when he served as commencement speaker. He said he sees HBCU excellence every day in his administration.

