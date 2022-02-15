Investigators arrest two people for North Charleston murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of two people for a murder in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Jahnee Coleman and 27-year-old Marcus Russell who both have been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the death of Bobby Warthaw.

On Jan. 8, police responded to the 3600 block of Dorchester Road for a shooting and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say during an investigation, Russell was identified as the suspect, and Coleman took part.

Russell was arrested on Tuesday by police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Dorchester Road near Wescott Boulevard.

A report states Coleman was in a vehicle stopped for an unrelated traffic stop and was taken into custody.

