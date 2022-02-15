SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mother, child narrowly escape as car bursts into flames

Investigators believe the fire was caused by some sort of mechanical failure. (KHOU, MACKIE GARCIA, TEQUILA PATIO, CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:22 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (KHOU) - Firefighters say a Texas mother and her young child are lucky to be alive after their car caught fire while on the road.

A mother was driving with her child in the car about 4 p.m. Saturday in Spring, Texas, when she suddenly realized the car was on fire. They were able to escape moments before the car went up in flames. A firefighter who responded to the scene said they’re lucky to be alive.

“I spoke with the driver of the vehicle and her young child. Both of them were very shaken but thankful that they were OK,” said Capt. Tim Weiman with the Spring Fire Department.

Video of the incident shows the woman driving at least a mile with smoke billowing out behind the car and flames underneath before she pulled over.

Weiman says the driver had no idea the car was on fire.

“She did not notice the car burning. What made her really stop and notice was she said she had smoke coming out of her air vents,” he said. “They’re very lucky and very blessed.”

He says the woman’s transmission light turned on moments before the car caught fire. Investigators believe the fire was caused by some sort of mechanical failure.

As the mother and child in this case count their blessings, Weiman has advice for anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation.

“Just maintain awareness of your surroundings. Watch your vehicle. Pay attention to those pesky lights that come on and pull over and see what’s going on with your car,” he said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the local constable’s office will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Jahnee Coleman and 27-year-old...
Investigators arrest two people for North Charleston murder
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a junkyard fire in Georgetown County involving...
Emergency crews respond to junkyard fire involving multiple vehicles, tires
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
Attorney Alex Murdaugh; his surving son, Buster; and the estates of his wife, Maggie, and their...
Alex Murdaugh named in 2 new lawsuits related to fatal boat crash

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death