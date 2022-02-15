SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Officials seize heart-shaped meth on Valentine’s Day

A deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they discovered a heart-shaped rock...
A deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they discovered a heart-shaped rock of meth during a traffic stop on Valentine's Day.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (Gray News) - Officials in California said they made a very fitting discovery when they seized a rock of meth shaped like a heart on Valentine’s Day.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the rock was found during an overnight traffic stop. The driver had roughly 30 grams of meth, most of which was shaped as a heart.

“While it’s fitting for the day, it’s still super illegal,” the sheriff’s office said. “We’re not sure what this converts to in carats, but maybe just go with chocolates and roses next year instead.”

Officials did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Jahnee Coleman and 27-year-old...
Investigators arrest two people for North Charleston murder
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a junkyard fire in Georgetown County involving...
Emergency crews respond to junkyard fire involving multiple vehicles, tires
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 6 women will be stalked in...
Two Lowcountry women report suspects used GPS-trackers in stalking crimes

Latest News

Torionta Montrez Drayton is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police arrest man in connection with Mount Pleasant bank robbery
Authorities responded to Blair Road in Myers Hill Wednesday morning after residents reported...
Deputies say suspected explosive in Dorchester Co. neighborhood was kickball
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
2 officers testify at federal trial in George Floyd killing
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Truckers end US-Canada border blockade; siege in Ottawa goes on
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements