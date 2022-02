CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Foresty Service has planned a prescribed burn near Awendaw Tuesday.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says Tuesday’s burn will encompass 882 acres at Murrel Road and Palmers Bridge Road.

Smoke from the burn is expected to move towards Halfway Creek.

