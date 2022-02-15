Two Lowcountry women report suspects used GPS-trackers in stalking crimes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 6 women will be stalked in her lifetime. Technology, like GPS-trackers, may make it easier to commit the crime.

In two recent police reports filed through the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, two women reported finding GPS-trackers on their cars. Both believed they were placed by their current partners. In one case, the suspect was charged with domestic violence and stalking.

Clients of My Sister’s House, a domestic abuse shelter serving the tri-county, frequently encounter stalking, according to CEO Tosha Conners.

“A lot of times, we’ll have people who reach out to us, and they think the only type of abuse that exists is physical abuse, so if I’m not being punched or slapped, I’m not being abused,” she said.

Conners said warning signs may include encounters in which the suspect should have no knowledge of their victims’ whereabouts.

“We had a client one time where she was at the hospital with her child and her abuser showed up and there was no way that he could have known that she was there unless he was tracking her,” she said. “When [trackers] get very small, when they get sophisticated and very cheap that you can buy on Amazon, it really puts everybody at risk.”

In one of the local cases, the suspect used an Apple AirTag. Live 5 News asked Apple what measures it is taking to prevent such stalking.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson said “AirTag is designed with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry — that both inform users if an unknown AirTag might be with them, and deter bad actors from using an AirTag for nefarious purposes.”

The local woman tracked by an AirTag was able to locate the device when she received such an alert on her phone.

