Valentine’s survey: Americans are less likely than ever to have sex or get married

There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials.(Stocksnap from Pixabay via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - While Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, it’s also a time to reassess the state of relationships.

According to the General Social Survey, 26% of Americans ages 18 and up didn’t have sex once over the past year.

While some of that can be blamed on the pandemic, social scientists point out it is a trend that has been developing over time – on par with an increase in unmarried men and women living alone.

While younger people are struggling romantically, the percentage of people over 55 in a relationship has remained steady.

And there is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials. That means though there are fewer marriages, the ones that do happen are more likely to succeed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

The video, recorded at Lady's Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after...
Authorities say a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Sangaree man...
Berkeley High School Men's Basketball and New Mexico State Men's Basketball say Ishan White died.
The video, recorded at Lady's Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
The Board of Trustees for Dorchester School District Two voted unanimously to approve the final...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
"Dramatic acceleration" in the buildup of Russian forces prompts US embassy closure in Kyev.
A Westview Elementary School librarian is hoping for donations to buy drums she says will help...
