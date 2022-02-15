SC Lottery
Valerie Boyd, Zora Neale Hurston biographer, dead at 58

Valerie Boyd, who wrote a well regarded biography of Zora Neale Hurston and editor of an...
Valerie Boyd, who wrote a well regarded biography of Zora Neale Hurston and editor of an upcoming collection of author Alice Walker’s journals, has died at age 58.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Valerie Boyd, who wrote a well regarded biography of Zora Neale Hurston and editor of an upcoming collection of author Alice Walker’s journals, has died at age 58.

Publisher Simon & Schuster announced that she had died Saturday, while declining to cite a cause. Boyd had been battling cancer. She was an associate professor and writer in residence at the Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia.

Boyd was a former arts editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution whose “Wrapped in Rainbow: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston” was published in 2003 and praised by The New York Times for its “painstaking and thorough” research. It was also named a notable book by the American Library Association.

Simon & Schuster will publish “Gathering Blossoms Under Fire, The Journals of Alice Walker 1965-2000″ on April 12.

“Valerie Boyd was one of the best people ever to live, which she did as a free being. Even though illness was stalking her the past several years, she accompanied me in gathering, transcribing, and editing my journals,” Walker said in a statement issued through Simon & Schuster,

“This was a major feat, a huge act of love and solidarity, of sisterhood, of soul generosity and shared joy, for which she will be remembered; as she will be remembered with immense gratitude for her extraordinary biography ‘Wrapped in Rainbows’ of our revered and irrepressible Medicine Ancestor, Zora Neale Hurston.”

Boyd was a native of Atlanta who studied as an undergraduate at Northwestern University and received a master’s degree in creative nonfiction writing from Goucher College. Her articles appeared in the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post among other publications, and she helped found the magazines EightRock and HealthQuest.

At the time of her death, she was working on the anthology “Bigger Than Bravery: Black Resilience and Reclamation in a Time of Pandemic.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

