Activist group plans to step up tactics if bus route isn’t extended

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of bus riders is raising the bar in their goal of making mass transit a more accessible option for more people.

“There will be a significant escalation in tactics,” William Hamilton with the Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit said. “If there is not a response, buildings will be occupied, roads will be blocked, noise will be made. We have tried polite appearances at meetings, petitions, letters to the editor, and it’s not enough to move these people.”

The group has been advocating for expanded routes and new options for years, but this year Hamilton says they want to see action. They have laid out a list of demands, chief of which is for CARTA to extend its number 10 bus route to connect downtown Charleston to downtown Summerville.

“It has now been six years since the people of Charleston County voted to build better transit and appropriated $640 million of half-penny sales tax to do that,” Hamilton said. “Virtually no progress has been made.”

CARTA board chair Mike Seekings says they’re working on expanding the routes.

The Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Government, which runs CARTA, is implementing the Lowcountry Rapid Transit plan that will provide mass transportation to people from Ladson to downtown Charleston

“We are about to embark on the first-ever large-scale transit project in the history of South Carolina, so we have to start somewhere,” Seekings said. “We are looking forward to working with Dorchester County and Berkeley County in getting them involved in the regional transportation authority like we have here in Charleston. I think it is absolutely inevitable but inevitably comes with a price, and we are going to have to work with the various government that are out there because funding becomes an issue.”

Hamilton says the last stop in the plan needs to be Summerville, not Ladson. However, in order to pay for it, the federal government requires a certain number of daily riders to satisfy its funding formula, and as of right now, a Summerville stop is hurting the calculation with a low number of expected riders.

“We are partnered with the federal government, and we need to show that we are going to have the ridership to get the federal matching dollars so we can get this project going,” Seekings said. “We have been talking to Summerville, but we are going to start with the project we think and are confident will meet the federal standards.”

Hamilton says he has given the council until May 4 to make the Summerville route happen before taking a more aggressive approach.

