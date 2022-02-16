Bell from Christopher Columbus’ ship Santa Maria to be auctioned

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - In 1492, Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue. Now, in 2022, a piece from his ship can belong to you.

The bell from the ship Santa Maria is scheduled for auction in Tallahassee on March 2, according to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC.

WCTV reported Affiliated Auctions said the bell arrived in Tallahassee from Miami after the diver who discovered it told the auctioneers the bell’s origin story.

Christopher Columbus’ grandson requested his grandfather’s personal belongings be returned to Portugal on the ship San Salvador in 1555, according to the release.

The San Salvador failed to complete the voyage after it wrecked off the coast of Portugal and the bell remained in the sea for more than 400 years.

Diver Robert Mazzaro and his team discovered the bell in 1994, the press release reported, as they searched the wreckage that was once the San Salvador.

Auctioneer Kathleen Whitworth said the bell has lots of interesting narratives behind it, including a kidnapping and legal battles.

“The bell is such a crucial part in the discovery of the New World,” Whitworth said. “We are honored to be given the opportunity to ensure this important artifact is preserved and enjoyed for generations to come. We thank Mr. Mazzaro for entrusting us with such an amazing piece of history.”

The auctioneer’s website indicates the bell’s estimated value is between $2.5 to $5 million.

