SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bell from Christopher Columbus’ ship Santa Maria to be auctioned

According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell...
According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell is scheduled for auction in Tallahassee on March 2, 2022.(Affiliated Auctions & Realty, LLC.)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - In 1492, Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue. Now, in 2022, a piece from his ship can belong to you.

The bell from the ship Santa Maria is scheduled for auction in Tallahassee on March 2, according to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC.

WCTV reported Affiliated Auctions said the bell arrived in Tallahassee from Miami after the diver who discovered it told the auctioneers the bell’s origin story.

Christopher Columbus’ grandson requested his grandfather’s personal belongings be returned to Portugal on the ship San Salvador in 1555, according to the release.

The San Salvador failed to complete the voyage after it wrecked off the coast of Portugal and the bell remained in the sea for more than 400 years.

Diver Robert Mazzaro and his team discovered the bell in 1994, the press release reported, as they searched the wreckage that was once the San Salvador.

Auctioneer Kathleen Whitworth said the bell has lots of interesting narratives behind it, including a kidnapping and legal battles.

“The bell is such a crucial part in the discovery of the New World,” Whitworth said. “We are honored to be given the opportunity to ensure this important artifact is preserved and enjoyed for generations to come. We thank Mr. Mazzaro for entrusting us with such an amazing piece of history.”

The auctioneer’s website indicates the bell’s estimated value is between $2.5 to $5 million.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Jahnee Coleman and 27-year-old...
Investigators arrest two people for North Charleston murder
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 6 women will be stalked in...
Two Lowcountry women report suspects used GPS-trackers in stalking crimes
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a junkyard fire in Georgetown County involving...
Emergency crews respond to junkyard fire involving multiple vehicles, tires

Latest News

Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, shown in a file photo, misused his position to advance a...
US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job
Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.
Thousands of pounds of Skyline Chili products being recalled
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border
A planned 84-unit affordable housing development at Huger and Meeting streets will help address...
Charleston Planning Commission recommends rezoning land for affordable housing
Rep. Chris Murphy (R-Dorchester Co.) suffered a medical issue shortly after the start of the...
Law firm: Dorchester County rep. in stable condition