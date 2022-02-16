SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bill establishing early voting moves forward in SC House

A bill that would establish no-excuse early voting is moving forward in the South Carolina House.
A bill that would establish no-excuse early voting is moving forward in the South Carolina House.(Live 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A bill that would establish no-excuse early voting is moving forward in the South Carolina House.

A panel of representatives on Tuesday also made tweaks to the Republican-backed proposal that would make early in-person voting permanent for two weeks before an election.

Some of those changes include adjusting a rule determining how far apart early voting locations in each county can be.

The legislation was introduced following a record turnout for advance voting in the 2020 general election after a temporary change in voting rules because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The full House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to take up the legislation Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Jahnee Coleman and 27-year-old...
Investigators arrest two people for North Charleston murder
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a junkyard fire in Georgetown County involving...
Emergency crews respond to junkyard fire involving multiple vehicles, tires
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
Attorney Alex Murdaugh; his surving son, Buster; and the estates of his wife, Maggie, and their...
Alex Murdaugh named in 2 new lawsuits related to fatal boat crash

Latest News

A meeting for the public to share their input on Charleston County’s ‘Better Northbridge’...
Give your input on the ‘Better Northbridge’ Project Wednesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Councilmembers concerned over plan to address flooding in Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sullivan’s Island hires attorney to file for judicial review of Maritime Forest settlement
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Give your input on the ‘Better Northbridge’ Project Wednesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DHEC Key COVID-19 indicators trending downward