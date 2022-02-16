SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Wine + Food Festival introducing new free family event in March

The Charleston Food + Wine Festival kicks off on March 2 and will include free events for the...
The Charleston Food + Wine Festival kicks off on March 2 and will include free events for the whole family.(source: WTOC)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The Charleston Wine + Food Festival is set to offer a free family event for the first time in its 16-year history in early March.

The festival will host its “Flick at Night” on March 3 at Hampton Park. The free event will feature an outdoor movie, “Hundred-Foot Journey,” from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and guests will receive complimentary popcorn and water. They will be able to purchase food and other beverages on-site from food trucks.

Visitors should bring their own blankets and chairs.

The festival kicks off with a sold-out opening night celebration on March 2 and continues through March 6.

Events include brunches, lunches, dinners, beverage workshops and cooking classes as well as excursions.

For the first time, the festival’s Culinary Village will take place at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, located at 1061 Everglades Ave., providing visitors with waterfront views, room to roam and more space to “sample + sip,” its website states.

The festival will feature a new Pavillion at Culinary Village, which will be accessible without a ticket. Stop by the food truck court to experience some of the tastes and sounds that make up the Culinary Village. The Pavillion will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from March 4 through March 6 and is open to all ages.

The new offerings are part an effort to bring together the community.

“We’re so grateful to the community for supporting the festival for all these years,” Executive Director Gillian Zettler said. “By programming opportunities for everybody to gather, we’re hoping to create an even bigger platform for the community to enjoy the spirit of the festival.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 31-year-old Jahnee Coleman and 27-year-old...
Investigators arrest two people for North Charleston murder
The video, recorded at Lady’s Island Middle School in Beaufort, shows a sixth-grade student...
Police report gives new details on middle school assault caught on camera
An offer has been made to buy the Murdaugh family property where the bodies of Alex Murdaugh’s...
Offer made to buy Murdaugh family property where mother, son found dead
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 6 women will be stalked in...
Two Lowcountry women report suspects used GPS-trackers in stalking crimes
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a junkyard fire in Georgetown County involving...
Emergency crews respond to junkyard fire involving multiple vehicles, tires