Charleston Wine + Food Festival introducing new free family event in March

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The Charleston Wine + Food Festival is set to offer a free family event for the first time in its 16-year history in early March.

The festival will host its “Flick at Night” on March 3 at Hampton Park. The free event will feature an outdoor movie, “Hundred-Foot Journey,” from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and guests will receive complimentary popcorn and water. They will be able to purchase food and other beverages on-site from food trucks.

Visitors should bring their own blankets and chairs.

The festival kicks off with a sold-out opening night celebration on March 2 and continues through March 6.

Events include brunches, lunches, dinners, beverage workshops and cooking classes as well as excursions.

For the first time, the festival’s Culinary Village will take place at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, located at 1061 Everglades Ave., providing visitors with waterfront views, room to roam and more space to “sample + sip,” its website states.

The festival will feature a new Pavillion at Culinary Village, which will be accessible without a ticket. Stop by the food truck court to experience some of the tastes and sounds that make up the Culinary Village. The Pavillion will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from March 4 through March 6 and is open to all ages.

The new offerings are part an effort to bring together the community.

“We’re so grateful to the community for supporting the festival for all these years,” Executive Director Gillian Zettler said. “By programming opportunities for everybody to gather, we’re hoping to create an even bigger platform for the community to enjoy the spirit of the festival.”

