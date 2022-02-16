SC Lottery
Law firm: Dorchester County rep. in stable condition

By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After suffering a medical issue at a meeting, Rep. Chris Murphy’s law firm confirmed he is in stable condition.

The House Judiciary Committee ended abruptly Wednesday morning after its chairman, Rep. Chris Murphy, suffered a medical issue.

Murphy, 53, a Republican who represents Dorchester County, introduced the first speaker, Rep. Jay Jordan (R-Florence County), but rose suddenly and left the room.

In a post on Facebook, Murphy’s law firm said he’s in stable condition and will be staying overnight at a hospital to run tests and find out what happened.

After about approximately 32 minutes of discussion, Jordan interrupted Rep. Justin Bamberg (D-Bamberg County), to announce the meeting would be suspended because of a health problem Murphy was suffering.

“I regret to inform he’s had a medical issue and has had to leave the building,” Jordan said. “In light of that, I would ask that we essentially suspend the meeting. But before we do that, we have a brief moment of silence a moment of prayer for Chairman Murphy.”

Committee members paused for a few moments.

“Let’s all hope it’s a very monitor and quick event and he’ll be back with us very shortly but in light of that, we’ll go ahead and adjourn the meeting today,” Jordan said.

Murphy lives in North Charleston and served on Dorchester County Council from 2002 until 2010, and was elected chairman in 2005.

He has served District 98 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2011.

