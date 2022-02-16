Emergency crews extinguish structure fire on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have extinguished a structure fire on Johns Island Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Johns Fire District say it was on Maybank Highway and Walter Drive.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say deputies have closed the 3200 block of Maybank Highway. Deputies are urging motorists to use alternate routes.

Fire officials said the call for the fire came in at 3:27 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

Authorities are investigating the fire.

