Emergency crews extinguish structure fire on Johns Island

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have extinguished a structure fire on Johns Island Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Johns Fire District say it was on Maybank Highway and Walter Drive.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say deputies have closed the 3200 block of Maybank Highway. Deputies are urging motorists to use alternate routes.

Fire officials said the call for the fire came in at 3:27 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

Authorities are investigating the fire.

BREAKING NOW - Deputies have closed a portion of Maybank Highway on Johns Island as emergency crews respond to a structure fire. Deputies are urging motorists to find an alternate route. >>> https://bit.ly/33pcVpU

Posted by Live 5 News on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

